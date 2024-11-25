Netcare’s full-year profit rises 16% in ‘challenging’ market
Headline earnings per share grew 11.9% to 113c
25 November 2024 - 08:40
Private healthcare provider Netcare has reported a 15.8% rise in annual profit as it delivered a resilient financial performance in a challenging market.
Revenue for the 12 months ended September was 6.3% higher at R25.2bn, while profit grew 15.8% to R1.54bn. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) were 12.6% higher at R4.49bn...
