Netcare proposes health be added to government-business collaboration
Public-private partnerships could offer quicker fix to SA’s healthcare woes than NHI, says CEO
Private hospital group Netcare is proposing that business and the government extend their collaboration for kick-starting the economy to healthcare, arguing this could quickly resolve some of the public sector’s most pressing problems. These include long waiting times for procedures and a shortage of training posts for doctors and nurses.
Business and the government launched a pact in June 2023 in which they agreed to work together to restore public and investor confidence by addressing constraints to economic growth in three key areas — energy, logistics, and crime and corruption. Netcare now wants to add a fourth...
