Companies / Healthcare

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Tracking the diabetes drug market

Business Day TV speaks to Stavros Nicolaou, a senior executive at Aspen

14 November 2024 - 20:54
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PEOGEO
Picture: 123RF/PEOGEO

GLP-1 drugs have grown in popularity and Aspen is betting on contracts for the medications to boost future earnings. To discuss the evolution of the highly effective diabetes and obesity drugs, Business Day TV sat down with Aspen’s Stavros Nicolaou.

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Tiger Brands probe finds procurement chief ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Quantum ordered to reinstate fired director
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Sasol is not changing its emissions targets, says ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Maziv or nothing else, says Vodacom
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
New short-term rental rules could dampen demand ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.