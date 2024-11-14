UK healthcare Reit Assura to list on JSE
The listing of 3.25-billion ordinary shares gives the company an anticipated market cap of about R30bn
14 November 2024 - 11:14
The JSE has granted UK-based diversified healthcare real estate investment trust (Reit) Assura a secondary listing on the JSE.
Assura, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, will be listed on the JSE’s main board from November 21 by way of a fast-track listing process, Assura said in a statement on Thursday...
