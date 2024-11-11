Life Healthcare earnings to rise as much as 61%
The sublicensing of LMI’s RM2 product contributed about R430m to earnings
11 November 2024 - 09:57
Life Healthcare expects headline earnings from continuing operations to be as much as 60.9% higher, it said on Monday.
The group expects headline earnings per share from continuing operations for the year ended September to increase by 55.9%-60.9% to 136.4c-140.8c, it said in a statement. ..
