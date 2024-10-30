Aspen boss says licensing deal a ‘coup’
30 October 2024 - 05:00
Aspen Pharmacare CEO Stephen Saad has hailed the group’s licensing agreement to enter the rapidly expanding GLP-1 agonist market, deeming it “a coup”.
With preparations under way to ensure readiness for the GLP-1 market by 2026, the agreement positions Aspen to tap into a lucrative sector driven by increasing global demand for diabetes and obesity solutions, with the market projected to expand to over $142bn (R2.5-trillion) by 2030...
