Dis-Chem reports interim revenue is up by 9.6% while headline earnings per share are up by 16.3%. This is thanks to keeping payroll costs down and the retail group’s ongoing expansion strategy. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in greater detail with Rui Morais, CEO of Dis-Chem.
WATCH: Behind Dis-Chem’s healthy earnings bump
Business Day TV speaks with Rui Morais, CEO of Dis-Chem
