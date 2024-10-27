Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: Behind Dis-Chem’s healthy earnings bump

Business Day TV speaks with Rui Morais, CEO of Dis-Chem

27 October 2024 - 17:29
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Dis-Chem reports interim revenue is up by 9.6% while headline earnings per share are up by 16.3%. This is thanks to keeping payroll costs down and the retail group’s ongoing expansion strategy. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in greater detail with Rui Morais, CEO of Dis-Chem.

Dis-Chem cultivates its TLC network

Dis-Chem has attracted more independent pharmacies to its The Local Choice (TLC) franchise network with the aim of increasing the number in the ...
Business
13 hours ago

Dis-Chem notes 16.3% earnings jump as expansion strategy pays off

Comparable pharmacy store revenue rose 4.8%, with seven new retail pharmacy stores opened during the period
Companies
2 days ago

Watchdog gives nod to Dis-Chem’s acquisition of Columbia Falls Properties

Move will give pharmaceutical group ownership of Midrand property housing its distribution centre and head office
Companies
1 month ago

