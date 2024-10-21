The SA Private Practitioners Forum (SAPPF) has started legal action against the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act. It filed its application in the high court in Pretoria earlier this month and asked the court to review and set aside the president’s decision to sign the NHI Bill into law, and declare it invalid. Business Day TV spoke to SAPPF CEO Simon Strachan for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Can medical specialists’ legal action reverse NHI?
The SA Private Practitioners Forum (SAPPF) has started legal action against the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act. It filed its application in the high court in Pretoria earlier this month and asked the court to review and set aside the president’s decision to sign the NHI Bill into law, and declare it invalid. Business Day TV spoke to SAPPF CEO Simon Strachan for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.