Netcare expects revenue boost after improved second half
30 September 2024 - 21:00
Private healthcare provider Netcare expects a moderate boost in revenue for its latest financial year after sustained activity growth across its operations over the past six months.
Netcare said on Monday it expected to see revenue up 5.5%-6.5% for the year to end-September, along with a 0.3% uptick in paid patient days — a key indicator of operational activity. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.