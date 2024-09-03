Aspen says it has delivered a solid year-end performance. The multinational pharmaceutical company has posted revenue growth of 10%, supported by its manufacturing division, but its bottom line came under pressure. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Aspen Group CEO Stephen Saad.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Aspen delivers 'solid' annual results
Business Day TV spoke to Aspen’s Group CEO, Stephen Saad
