WATCH: Aspen delivers 'solid' annual results

Business Day TV spoke to Aspen’s Group CEO, Stephen Saad

03 September 2024 - 19:17
Aspen Pharmacare. Picture: SUPPLIED
Aspen says it has delivered a solid year-end performance. The multinational pharmaceutical company has posted revenue growth of 10%, supported by its manufacturing division, but its bottom line came under pressure. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Aspen Group CEO Stephen Saad.

