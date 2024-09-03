Impairments weigh on AfroCentric annual results
Profit after tax was down 74.9% in the company’s latest financial year, while HEPS went up 11%
03 September 2024 - 20:08
Investment holding company AfroCentric reported mixed annual results for the year to end-June. While impairments dragged down the group’s profit for the period, higher headline earnings are an indication the SA pharmaceutical sector is returning to prepandemic levels.
AfroCentric, whose controlling shareholding was acquired by Sanlam in 2023, owns and operates a range of healthcare-related enterprises, servicing both the private and public sectors. ..
