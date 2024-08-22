Winter flu lifts Adcock’s OTC drugs
Pharmaceutical manufacturer says increased demand for its winter products boosted turnover
22 August 2024 - 08:52
Pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram’s total turnover for the year to end-June increased 6% to R9.6bn, lifted by increased demand for the group’s winter products, driven by a rise in cold and flu cases and other respiratory illnesses.
The company said on Thursday that it had increased its share and maintained its position as the leading pharmaceutical player in the SA private sector in the period under review...
