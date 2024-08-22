Companies / Healthcare

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Increased demand for flu, cold medication work in Adcock’s favour

Business Day TV speaks to Adcock Ingram CEO Andy Hall

22 August 2024 - 21:19
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Adcock Ingram’s warehouse and distribution facility in Midrand. Picture: SUPPLIED
Adcock Ingram’s warehouse and distribution facility in Midrand. Picture: SUPPLIED

Rising demand for cold and flu medication gave Adcock Ingram’s annual performance a boost. The pharmaceutical manufacturer says over-the-counter turnover jumped 7.9%, and this supported a 6% rise in overall turnover. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Andy Hall for more details.

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Capitec’s rocketing market cap puts Standard ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
M&R clinches R1.2bn solar build deal
Companies / Industrials
3.
Sibanye secures R1.8bn via gold prepayment deal
Companies / Mining
4.
Spur sees two-pot retirement system boosting ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Sasol boss vows decisive action on struggling ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.