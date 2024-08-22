Adcock Ingram’s warehouse and distribution facility in Midrand. Picture: SUPPLIED
Rising demand for cold and flu medication gave Adcock Ingram’s annual performance a boost. The pharmaceutical manufacturer says over-the-counter turnover jumped 7.9%, and this supported a 6% rise in overall turnover. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Andy Hall for more details.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Increased demand for flu, cold medication work in Adcock’s favour
Business Day TV speaks to Adcock Ingram CEO Andy Hall
Companies in this Story
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.