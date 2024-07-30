Mark Bower to retire as Netcare chair
Bower joined the board as an independent nonexecutive director in 2015 and was appointed chairperson in January 2023
30 July 2024 - 09:18
Mark Bower will retire as chairperson of healthcare group Netcare at the end of September.
He will also step down as chairperson of the nomination committee and as a member of the audit, risk, remuneration and, social and ethics committees, also with effect from September 30, Netcare said in a statement on Tuesday...
