GSK settles another lawsuit over cancer relating to heartburn drug

Zantac became the world’s best-selling medicine in 1988 and one of the first to top $1bn in annual sales

29 July 2024 - 10:54
by Yadarisa Shabong and Shanima A
Picture: BLOOMBERG
UK drugmaker GSK said on Monday it had agreed to confidentially settle a lawsuit in Illinois that alleged its discontinued heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer, the latest in a series of settlements to end costly litigation.

First approved in 1983, Zantac, sold at different times by GSK, Pfizer, Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim, became the world’s best-selling medicine in 1988 and one of the first to top $1bn in annual sales.

The companies together are facing thousands of petitions against them including more than 70,000 lawsuits in Delaware.

Lawsuits began piling up after the US Food and Drug Administration in 2020 asked manufacturers to pull the drug off the market over concerns that ranitidine, an active ingredient in the drug, could degrade into a cancer-causing chemical over time or when exposed to heat.

GSK did not admit any liability and said it would vigorously defend itself in any other Zantac cases.

The company’s shares were up 0.8% in early trade on Monday. 

Novo Nordisk and Indonesia’s Bio Farma sign deal to produce insulin

Novo Nordisk will provide ‘expertise in insulin production’ and Bio Farma will provide  manufacturing facilities
2 weeks ago

Small private hospital groups get competition lifeline

Government comes to the rescue with some competition exemptions
3 weeks ago

Life Healthcare seals deal to sub-license cancer-screening tool

Life says it has retained R1bn to provide for funding requirements of LMI as part of the Alliance Medical Group disposal
1 month ago

WATCH: Behind Aspen’s push for vaccine autonomy in Africa

Business Day TV spoke to Stavros Nicolaou, senior executive for strategic trade at Aspen
1 month ago
