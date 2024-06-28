Life Healthcare seals deal to sub-license cancer-screening tool
Life says it has retained R1bn to provide for funding requirements of LMI as part of the Alliance Medical Group disposal
28 June 2024 - 10:20
Life Healthcare’s subsidiary, Life Molecular Imaging (LMI), has sub-licensed its early-stage novel radiotherapeutic and radio diagnostic products (RM2) to US-based Lantheus Holdings.
The transaction comes just months after the JSE-listed Life Healthcare decided to keep LMI in its portfolio when it sold Alliance Medical Group for R21bn. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.