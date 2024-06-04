Aspen says Africa’s initiatives to increase autonomy in the healthcare sector are gaining momentum as the continent looks to reduce its dependence on foreign companies that supply about 80% of the drugs and 99% of the vaccines used in the region. Business Day TV discussed this in greater detail with Stavros Nicolaou, senior executive for strategic trade at Aspen.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Behind Aspen’s push for vaccine autonomy in Africa
Business Day TV spoke to Stavros Nicolaou, senior executive for strategic trade at Aspen
Aspen says Africa’s initiatives to increase autonomy in the healthcare sector are gaining momentum as the continent looks to reduce its dependence on foreign companies that supply about 80% of the drugs and 99% of the vaccines used in the region. Business Day TV discussed this in greater detail with Stavros Nicolaou, senior executive for strategic trade at Aspen.
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.