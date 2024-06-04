Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: Behind Aspen’s push for vaccine autonomy in Africa

Business Day TV spoke to Stavros Nicolaou, senior executive for strategic trade at Aspen

04 June 2024
Aspen Pharmacare. Picture: Supplied
Aspen says Africa’s initiatives to increase autonomy in the healthcare sector are gaining momentum as the continent looks to reduce its dependence on foreign companies that supply about 80% of the drugs and 99% of the vaccines used in the region. Business Day TV discussed this in greater detail with Stavros Nicolaou, senior executive for strategic trade at Aspen.

