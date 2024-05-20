Companies / Healthcare

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Netcare weathers tough economic conditions

Business Day TV speaks to Richard Friedland, CEO of Netcare

20 May 2024 - 20:22
Netcare CEO Richard Friedland. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Netcare CEO Richard Friedland. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Netcare has reported a 4.3% increase in revenue and a near 6% jump in adjusted headline earnings per share despite a slight decline in paid patient days. Business Day TV spoke to Richard Friedland, CEO of Netcare, for more details.

Netcare has reported a 4.3% increase in revenue and a near 6% jump in adjusted headline earnings per share despite a slight decline in paid patient days. Business Day TV spoke to Richard Friedland, CEO of Netcare, for more detail.

