WATCH: Can the government and private sector successfully implement NHI?

Business Day TV speaks to Mike Simpson, CEO of IntriHEALTH

15 May 2024 - 20:14
Business Day TV spoke to Mike Simpson, CEO of IntriHEALTH, about the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill and how the government and the private sector can ensure its successful implementation.

