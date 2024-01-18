Netcare admits lapses in appointing Thabi Leoka to board
Private healthcare group said it is tightening its verification processes after not confirming whether Leoka held a PhD
18 January 2024 - 15:34
The group secretary of private healthcare group Netcare has admitted the company dropped the ball by not adequately verifying the qualifications of Thabi Leoka before appointing her to the board in 2021.
Leoka, whose claims of holding a PhD in Economics from the prestigious London School of Economics has been exposed as a lie by Business Day, served as a nonexecutive director of Netcare between January 2022 and March last year...
