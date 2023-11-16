Life Healthcare shareholders set for bumper payday
The hospital operator plans to distribute about R8.1bn to shareholders
16 November 2023 - 09:13
Private hospital operator Life Healthcare plans to reward shareholders with a whopping R8.1bn payday if the proposed sale of UK-based diagnostic imaging services subsidiary Alliance Medical Group (AMG) goes ahead as planned.
“The amount anticipated for distribution to shareholders is £360m (R8.1bn),” the company, valued at about R27.9bn on the JSE, said on Thursday in its results for the year to end-September...
