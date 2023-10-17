Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: SA’s universal healthcare plan in focus

Business Day TV talks to Rich Sacini, president of health trade union Haitu

17 October 2023 - 20:29
With the economy on the operating table, government revenue can’t keep up with spending — and there is no money for vote-catching ideas such as NHI. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Health and Allied Workers Indaba Trade Union has called for the implementation of the National Health Insurance. Business Day TV spoke to Rich Sacini, president of Haitu about the NHI Bill and what the union believes its implementation would mean for SA’s healthcare sector.

