St Catherine’s Health Centre in Birkenhead, in the northwest of the UK, is part of Primary Health Properties' portfolio. Picture: SUPPLIED
Primary Health Property is preparing for a secondary listing on the JSE. This is the second company to list on the JSE so far this year and comes as the delisting trend continues to gain traction. Business Day TV unpacked the merits of the move with CEO Harry Hyman.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Primary Health Properties eyes JSE listing
Business Day TV talks to Primary Health Property CEO Harry Hyman
Primary Health Property is preparing for a secondary listing on the JSE. This is the second company to list on the JSE so far this year and comes as the delisting trend continues to gain traction. Business Day TV unpacked the merits of the move with CEO Harry Hyman.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.