WATCH: Primary Health Properties eyes JSE listing

Business Day TV talks to Primary Health Property CEO Harry Hyman

17 October 2023 - 20:28
St Catherine’s Health Centre in Birkenhead, in the northwest of the UK, is part of Primary Health Properties' portfolio. Picture: SUPPLIED
St Catherine's Health Centre in Birkenhead, in the northwest of the UK, is part of Primary Health Properties' portfolio. Picture: SUPPLIED

Primary Health Property is preparing for a secondary listing on the JSE. This is the second company to list on the JSE so far this year and comes as the delisting trend continues to gain traction. Business Day TV unpacked the merits of the move with CEO Harry Hyman.

