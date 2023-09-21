Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: Discovery resumes dividend payments

Business Day TV talks to Discovery CEO Adrian Gore

21 September 2023 - 20:32
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Discovery has resumed annual dividend payouts following solid profit growth. SA’s largest private health insurer is rewarding shareholders with a dividend of 110c, which marks its first payout since the Covid-19 pandemic. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Discovery CEO Adrian Gore.

