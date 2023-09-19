Companies / Healthcare

Boston Scientific to buy Relievant for $850m

19 September 2023 - 16:52
by Pratik Jain
Picture: 123RF/PIOTR TROJANOWSKI
Medical devices maker Boston Scientific said on Tuesday it would buy private medical tech company Relievant Medsystems for an upfront cash payment of $850m, gaining access to an FDA-cleared therapy for chronic pain.

The Massachusetts-based company is also obliged to pay Relievant additional undisclosed payments based on sales performance over the next three years.

The deal is the latest in a string of acquisitions by Boston Scientific, which makes pacemakers, stents and catheters, to boost its portfolio of devices.

In February, Boston Scientific completed an acquisition of Chinese medical technology company Acotec Scientific for a total cash payment of about $523m. In 2022, it bought Apollo Endosurgery for $417m to expand its portfolio of gastric devices.

Relievant’s Intracept system is the only US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared treatment for vertebrogenic pain — a form of chronic low back pain.

Intracept uses targeted radiofrequency energy to stop some nerves in the spine from transmitting pain signals to the brain.

Relievant is expected to generate sales in excess of $70m in 2023, Boston Scientific said, adding that it expects the deal to slightly add to 2025 adjusted earnings, with its contribution increasing thereafter.

Boston Scientific expects to close the transaction in the first half of 2024.

Reuters

Weight-loss drug Wegovy launch in UK a shot at Lilly’s market share

Danish company says it wants to get its weight-loss drug to those most in need in Britain
Companies
1 week ago

US supermarket chain Kroger to pay up to $1.4bn in opioid lawsuits

Thousands of lawsuits have been filed by states, local governments and Native American tribes accusing drug firms of downplaying the risks of opioids
Companies
1 week ago

Moderna upbeat about new Covid vaccine

Pharma group confident it will be effective against BA.2.86 subvariant
Companies
1 week ago
