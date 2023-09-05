Cipla SA to expand over-the-counter offering with Actor Pharma acquisition
05 September 2023 - 20:02
Pharmaceutical group Cipla is set to increase its over-the-counter (OTC) offering with the acquisition of Actor Pharma, SA’s fifth-largest OTC company.
In a move to expand its footprint in the SA market, Cipla SA has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the issued ordinary shares of Actor, a privately owned consumer and generic medicine company. The company did not share the financial details of the deal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.