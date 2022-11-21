Expectations of further interest-rate rises elsewhere have elevated the dollar
Private hospital operator Netcare saw a jump in profits in its 2022 year and is forecasting higher revenue and total patients days for its 2023 year as the Covid-19 pandemic fades.
The profit of the company, valued at R20.19bn on the JSE, surged 38.2% to R1.05bn and operating profit rose 9.9% to R2.28bn for the year to end-September after its results were hampered by the pandemic the past two years...
Netcare’s profit jumps as it expects higher paid patient days in 2023
The bottom line of the private hospital operator rose 38.2% in its 2022 year after its results were hampered by the pandemic the past two years
