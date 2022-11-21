Companies / Healthcare

Netcare’s profit jumps as it expects higher paid patient days in 2023

The bottom line of the private hospital operator rose 38.2% in its 2022 year after its results were hampered by the pandemic the past two years

21 November 2022 - 10:19 Nico Gous

Private hospital operator Netcare saw a jump in profits in its 2022 year and is forecasting higher revenue and total patients days for its 2023 year as the Covid-19 pandemic fades.

The profit of the company, valued at R20.19bn on the JSE, surged 38.2% to R1.05bn and operating profit rose 9.9% to R2.28bn for the year to end-September after its results were hampered by the pandemic the past two years...

