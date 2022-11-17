Strong US retail sales suggest the US Federal Reserve is unlikely to ease up in its battle with inflation
Paid patient days (PPDs), a measure of its performance, increased 5.8% year on year
SA hospital group Life Healthcare upped its dividend for its 2022 year despite a drop in its profits and headline earnings as it continued with its diversification drive.
The health group — which owns local hospitals, medical diagnostic practices, and Alliance Medical Group (AMG) in the UK and Western Europe — declared a final dividend of 25c per share, bringing the total to 40c for the year end-September, a 60% increase from its 2021 year...
Life Healthcare ups dividend despite drop in profit and earnings
