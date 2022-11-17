×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Healthcare

Life Healthcare ups dividend despite drop in profit and earnings

Paid patient days (PPDs), a measure of its performance, increased 5.8% year on year

BL Premium
17 November 2022 - 09:31 Nico Gous

SA hospital group Life Healthcare upped its dividend for its 2022 year despite a drop in its profits and headline earnings as it continued with its diversification drive.

The health group — which owns local hospitals, medical diagnostic practices, and Alliance Medical Group (AMG) in the UK and Western Europe — declared a final dividend of 25c per share, bringing the total to 40c for the year end-September, a 60% increase from its 2021 year...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.