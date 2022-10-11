Sanlam sets sights on majority stake in AfroCentric

‘There is growing pessimism in the markets now,’ Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam says
Global semiconductor firms were already facing challenges before Washington’s stiff action
Western Cape judge president has been referred to parliament for possible impeachment
"Branches are working now, leave it to the branches. All of us say we are available but If branches don't nominate us then we are not available even if we want."
Biden administration’s new export controls aim to slow China’s progress in advanced chip manufacturing
Business Day TV speaks to Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt
Shipments of desktop and laptop computers fall by 19.5% in third quarter
US officials are concerned that the Chinese territory will become a haven for businesses sanctioned over the Ukraine invasion
It all comes down to the points needed to qualify for the World Cup in India next year
BAIC has been largely invisible in SA, but this refined and futuristic SUV could change all that
Sanlam has submitted an offer to buy a controlling stake in AfroCentric, which owns medical scheme administrator Medscheme.
Africa’s biggest nonbank financial services group said its motivation for the offer was that customers needed reliable and affordable healthcare, and that it intended expanding its offering to a more holistic product, including medical aid, health insurance and administration...
