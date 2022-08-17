×

Aspen says profit rose notably in its year to end-June

Earnings per share could rise as much as 37%, with the company also getting a lift from asset sales

17 August 2022 - 09:33 Karl Gernetzky

SA’s biggest pharmaceutical maker, Aspen Pharmacare, has flagged a profit rise of at least a fifth for its year to end-June, also reporting it has seen an expected improvement in a manufacturing business hit by supply-chain disruptions.

Normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations are expected to rise between 20% and 25% to as much as 1,637.2c to end-June, the group said in a short trading update, while earnings per share could rise as much as 37%...

