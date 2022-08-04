×

Companies / Healthcare

Mediclinic and Remgro agree on terms for £3.7bn buyout offer

04 August 2022 - 09:20 Karl Gernetzky
UPDATED 04 August 2022 - 11:11

SA’s most valuable hospital group, Mediclinic, has reached terms with its biggest shareholder, Remgro, on a buyout offer that values its shares at £3.7bn (R75.3bn).

Mediclinic’s board unanimously backs the £5.04 per share offer, made by a consortium including Remgro and shipping company MSC, who have offered a premium of 35% to the hospital operator’s shares on May 25, when an initial proposal was made...

