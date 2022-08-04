Mediclinic and Remgro agree on terms for £3.7bn buyout offer

The illusion that decades-high inflation will be transitory is now firmly gone as fuel bills surge and firms have difficulty finding staff, one analyst says
With global fuel and food prices spiking and poor households struggling to survive, it’s certainly time to open up the debate
Toyota remains tops despite its flooded factory, while Chery delivers a surprise
The former MP says he will be joining others to explore the possibility of a new alternative
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
Headwinds likely to persist as costs remain elevated, with some easing brought about by Ukraine grain deal
The northern and central stretches are showing the largest amount of coral cover in 36 years
Candice Lill in cross-country cycling as well as Victoria van der Merwe and Desiree Levin in the para bowls pairs bag gongs
The 8.0-litre W16 engine has been propelling Bugatti’s hyper sports cars for almost 20 years
SA’s most valuable hospital group, Mediclinic, has reached terms with its biggest shareholder, Remgro, on a buyout offer that values its shares at £3.7bn (R75.3bn).
Mediclinic’s board unanimously backs the £5.04 per share offer, made by a consortium including Remgro and shipping company MSC, who have offered a premium of 35% to the hospital operator’s shares on May 25, when an initial proposal was made...
