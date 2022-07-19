Ascendis signs R410m deal to sell pharma unit

The tech company’s rivals, including Amazon and Meta, are taking similar steps in response to a deteriorating global economic outlook
Sale to lenders is necessary to avoid ratcheting up debt payments
Ascendis Health says it has reached terms on a R410m sale of its pharmaceutical business to its latest financier, Austell, one of two offers on the table for a business whose brands include Reuterina and Sinucon.
The sale, still to be approved by shareholders, is necessary to avoid a ratcheting up of debt payments, and follows months of uncertainty for a group that has seen multiple board shake-ups and new lenders.
Shareholder will be asked to vote on two transactions, one from Austell, SA’s biggest wholly black-owned pharmaceutical group, which stepped in as a new lender in May. The other is a R375m offer from a consortium of Pharma-Q and Imperial Logistics, former lenders of Ascendis.
Austell had advanced R590m to Ascendis to replace a R550m facility, on better terms, giving it almost five months extra breathing room to conclude asset sales and avoid business rescue.
That new lending agreement followed shortly after three new board members — Carl Neethling, Amaresh Chetty and Bharti Harie — were elected to the Ascendis board despite opposition by the existing board. The new directors had maintained Ascendis was not fully considering all its options, while the board was concerned its previous lenders would trigger a default.
Ascendis, valued at R318m on the JSE, had a debt pile of R582m at the end of December, and in February had announced R802m worth of deals that would have left it with R200m to grow its consumer brands business, a vitamin and supplement supplier with labels including Solal and Junglevite.
The other deals were the R102m sale of its skincare business Nimue, the pharma transaction and the R325m sale to Apex Partners of Ascendis Medical, which imports and distributes medical devices such as diagnostic and surgical equipment.
Austell, founded in 2005, owns a range of therapeutic brands, including Prospan, SA’s most-prescribed cough medicine, and is interested in Ascendis Pharma’s therapeutic brands, including in the cough and cold, pain, diabetes, gastrointestinal tract and niche generic therapeutic segments.
Ascendis Pharma generated just under a quarter of the R119m in normalised core profit from the group’s remaining SA operations in its half-year to end-December.
A circular with relevant dates and times will be released in due course, Ascendis said on Tuesday.
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
