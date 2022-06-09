Companies / Healthcare Mediclinic says it has rebuffed £2bn takeover offer from Remgro consortium Remgro is the hospital group’s biggest shareholder, and along with a partner had offered 463p for each of the shares it did not own B L Premium

Mediclinic shares were on track for their best day in almost eight months on Thursday, after SA’s most valuable hospital group said its board had rebuffed a £2bn (R38bn) takeover offer by a consortium that includes its biggest shareholder, Remgro.

Along with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, in late May Remgro had offered 463p per share for the 55.4% it did not already own, but Mediclinic said on Thursday its board felt that the offer undervalued it and its prospects, and unanimously rejected it...