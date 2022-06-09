Companies / Healthcare Market welcomes Mediclinic’s rejection of £2bn takeover offer Equity traders bet the Remgro-led consortium is likely to return with a higher bid B L Premium

Mediclinic has rebuffed a £2bn (R38bn) takeover offer from a group of investors that include its biggest shareholder, Remgro, setting up its shares for their best day in eight months as equity traders bet the Johann Rupert-chaired investment heavyweight is likely to return with a higher bid.

Along with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, in late May Remgro offered 463p a share for the 55.4% it does not already own in SA’s most valuable hospital group, which is also listed in London. ..