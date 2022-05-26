Life Healthcare to pay dividend even as headline earnings fall
Private hospital group reports an increase in overall admissions in the six months to end-March though the number of patients with acute cases of Covid-19 declined
26 May 2022 - 13:03
Life Healthcare has declared a dividend of 15c per share for the six months to end-March despite a decline in profit.
Headline earnings fell 12.7% to R601m, or 41.4c per share, but the private hospital group expects more activity and occupancies in the second half to boost profit, it said in a statement on Thursday...
