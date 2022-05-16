Ascendis Health talks to possible new lenders
Dissenting shareholders had been elected to the Ascendis’s board last week, raising the prospect of its current lenders calling in their debt
16 May 2022 - 13:28
Ascendis Health, whose shareholders elected three new directors last week despite opposition from the board, says it is in talks that may result in the refinancing of its R550m debt pile.
The group issued a brief cautionary announcement flagging the talks, a regulatory requirement to inform the market if there are potential developments that could affect trading its shares...
