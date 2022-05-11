Companies / Healthcare More uncertainty for Ascendis after election of dissident shareholders The election of three new board members poses a risk that its lenders will call in their debt B L Premium

Ascendis Health shareholders voted in favour of appointing three new people to the board on Wednesday, including dissident shareholders, once again raising the prospect of lenders pulling their facilities.

The new board members — Carl Neethling, Amaresh Chetty and Bharti Harie — did not have the backing of the current board given that the healthcare firm’s lenders are not in favour of their appointment, which could ultimately force it into business rescue...