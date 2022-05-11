Companies / Healthcare Dissident Ascendis shareholders elected to the board The election of three new board members poses a risk that its lenders will call in their debt B L Premium

Ascendis Health shareholders voted in favour of appointing three new people to the board on Wednesday morning, including dissident shareholders, once again raising the prospect of the group’s lenders pulling their facilities.

The new board members, Carl Neethling, Amaresh Chetty and Bharti Harie, did not have the backing of the healthcare firm’s current board, given that their lenders were not in favour of their appointment...