Tito Mboweni joins the Discovery board Mboweni served on Discovery's board from 2013 to 2018, but left to become finance minister

Discovery has appointed former finance minister Tito Mboweni as an independent non-executive director of the group and its subsidiary Discovery Life to help with its expansion across the world and elsewhere in Africa.

Mboweni will also become a member of Discovery Life’s remuneration and risk and compliance committees, the company said in a statement on Friday...