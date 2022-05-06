Tito Mboweni joins the Discovery board
Mboweni served on Discovery’s board from 2013 to 2018, but left to become finance minister
06 May 2022 - 16:37
Discovery has appointed former finance minister Tito Mboweni as an independent non-executive director of the group and its subsidiary Discovery Life to help with its expansion across the world and elsewhere in Africa.
Mboweni will also become a member of Discovery Life’s remuneration and risk and compliance committees, the company said in a statement on Friday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now