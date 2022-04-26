Companies / Healthcare Netcare margins pick up as Covid hospital admissions crash B L Premium

Netcare, SA’s third-most valuable hospital operator, says Covid-19 patient days fell by more than two thirds in its first-half to March due to the less severe nature of the Omicron variant.

This has helped lift revenue and profit margins for the six-months to end-March, Netcare said in a trading update, flagging up to a 9%, about R130m, rise in normalised core profit for the period...