Netcare margins pick up as Covid hospital admissions crash
26 April 2022 - 09:33
Netcare, SA’s third-most valuable hospital operator, says Covid-19 patient days fell by more than two thirds in its first-half to March due to the less severe nature of the Omicron variant.
This has helped lift revenue and profit margins for the six-months to end-March, Netcare said in a trading update, flagging up to a 9%, about R130m, rise in normalised core profit for the period...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now