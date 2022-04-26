Netcare and rivals’ profits up but still not at 2020 levels
26 April 2022 - 09:33
UPDATED 27 April 2022 - 17:09
Netcare, SA’s third-most valuable hospital operator, has seen a rise in profit margins as the number of Covid-19 admissions has fallen substantially.
The hospital group’s core profit margin, a measure of operational profitability, rose to 15.8%, from 14.8% in the previous comparative period, but Netcare’s update for the six months to end-March, released on Tuesday, implies that profit is expected to still be at least 30% below pre-Covid-19 levels. Netcare normalises the measure to exclude non-trading income or expenses...
