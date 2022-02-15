Discovery teams up with Asia’s AIA to form new health insurtech business
15 February 2022 - 09:17
Health and insurance group Discovery has partnered with Asia-based AIA group to form a new health insurtech business, which will be named Amplify Health.
The partnership will operate as a joint venture in Asia, excluding China, Hong Kong and Macau where Discovery already has an exclusive partnership with Ping An Group through its shareholding in Ping An Health Insurance...
