Netcare seeks buyer for underperforming Pretoria hospital

02 February 2022 - 19:39 Alex Patrick
Netcare may sell or close its Bougainville Hospital in Pretoria. Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Netcare may sell or close its Bougainville Hospital in Pretoria. Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Netcare is looking to sell or close its Bougainville Hospital in Pretoria as the business environment “renders the hospital uneconomical”.

Netcare regional director Johan Smal said unless a suitable buyer was found, the hospital would close its doors on April 30. Bougainville is a 60-bed hospital in Pretoria west that opened in 1997.

The group’s hospital division conducted strategic reviews of its asset portfolio and the hospital was identified as an underperforming facility for a sustained period.

“The hospital’s underperformance has prevailed from before Covid-19 and this was worsened by the adverse effects of the pandemic in the past 24 months. These, and other circumstances, have made it uneconomical to retain Netcare Bougainville Hospital.

“We have been in consultation with staff, doctors and facility management to notify them that the hospital may have to close. The department of health, unions and other stakeholders have been kept updated on developments,” he added.

Hospital GM Sydney Masalla said there were only three resident specialists at the hospital, who also worked at other facilities.

“We have only 37 active staff members with whom we are in discussions about viable alternative employment options,” he said.

Smal thanked patients, doctors, staff and healthcare service providers for their support over the years, saying they were part of the history of the hospital “and the greater SA landscape”.

“I am confident that we will continue working together, as we have in the past, in other Netcare facilities — this is therefore not farewell,” he said.

WATCH: How Netcare plans to survive a possible fourth Covid-19 wave

Business Day TV spoke to Netcare CEO Richard Friedland about the company’s full-year results
Netcare becomes A2X's first hospital stock

The listing of SA's third-biggest hospital operator by market capitalisation brings the number of counters on the alternative exchange to 59
Netcare issues dividend on jump in full-year profit

SA’s third-largest private hospital operator by market value managed to further cut the length of stay for Covid-19 patients through evolving ...
Netcare says profit is steadily improving despite the third wave

Hospital group has got better at managing the influx of Covid-19 patients, even as each wave has been more severe
