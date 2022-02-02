Ascendis moots R802m sale of most of its businesses
The sale of three of its business will leave the group with its consumer brands division and R200m in cash after debt is extinguished
02 February 2022 - 07:58
Ascendis Health, whose shares have lost 96% of their value over the past five years, is looking to sell three of its remaining businesses for R802m, which would extinguish debt and leave it with a R200m cash pile.
The sale of most of its assets for a sum of twice its current market value would leave the group with its consumer brands division, which includes vitamins and supplements under brands such Solal, Vitaforce and Junglevite...
