Aspen Pharmacare looking good at the price, say analysts The pharmaceutical group expects Heps to rise more than a third in its 2022 half year, benefiting from lower finance costs

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare rose the most in a month after SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer said it expected headline profit to rise by more than a third in its 2022 half-year.

Headline earnings per share (Heps) for the six months to December will be 34%-38% higher than the prior comparative period, the group said in a trading update, sending its shares up as much as 6% in intraday trade. ..