Companies / Healthcare Aspen Pharmacare lifts 6% after highlighting profit rise The pharmaceutical group expects HEPS to rise more than a third in its 2022 half year, benefiting from lower finance costs

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare were on track for their best day in almost a month on Tuesday, after SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer said it expected headline profit to rise by more than a third in its 2022 half year.

Headline earnings per share for the six months to December will be 34%-38% higher than the prior comparative period, the group said in a trading update, sending its shares up as much as 6%...