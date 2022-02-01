Aspen Pharmacare lifts 6% after highlighting profit rise
The pharmaceutical group expects HEPS to rise more than a third in its 2022 half year, benefiting from lower finance costs
01 February 2022 - 12:17
Shares of Aspen Pharmacare were on track for their best day in almost a month on Tuesday, after SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer said it expected headline profit to rise by more than a third in its 2022 half year.
Headline earnings per share for the six months to December will be 34%-38% higher than the prior comparative period, the group said in a trading update, sending its shares up as much as 6%...
