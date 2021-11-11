Mediclinic bounces back to health
11 November 2021 - 21:16
Mediclinic International, which currently has fewer than 100 patients in SA hospitals with Covid-19, the lowest since the start of the pandemic, posted better-than-expected first-half result with headline earnings rising fourfold.
The group, with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, now predicts higher-than-expected revenue for the year ending in March 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now