Companies / Healthcare

AstraZeneca sets up new division for vaccines and antibody therapies

Move shows company sees future for Covid-19 vaccine beyond pandemic, says analyst

09 November 2021 - 19:39 Pushkala Aripaka
Picture: DADO/RUVIC/REUTERS
Picture: DADO/RUVIC/REUTERS

AstraZeneca is creating a separate division for vaccines and antibody therapies, the drugmaker said on Tuesday, to focus on its Covid-19 shot and the development of coronavirus treatments after a series of setbacks during the pandemic.

In July,  the Anglo-Swedish company started  exploring options  for its vaccine business and expected to have greater clarity on the matter by the end of 2021.

The new division, which will be led by executive vice-president of Europe and Canada, Iskra Reic, will combine research & development, manufacturing, commercial and medical teams, a company spokesperson said.

“The team will be dedicated to our Covid-19 vaccine, our long-acting antibody combination and our developmental vaccine addressing multiple variants of concern, as well as to our existing portfolio for respiratory viral disease,” the spokesperson said.

The decision to set up a new business comes after a tumultuous 18 months for the drugmaker, which developed its Covid-19 vaccine in conjunction with Oxford University.

Production problems forced the company to cut deliveries to the EU in 2021, prompting the bloc to launch a legal challenge. Governments have also restricted its use among certain age groups due to links to rare blood clots and its application for US approval is taking longer than expected.

But positive results from trials of its antibody cocktail as a preventive shot against Covid-19 have given the company a major boost, potentially positioning it as a supplier of both Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.

The creation of the separate vaccines division was first reported by the Financial Times.

The move indicates AstraZeneca sees a future for its Covid-19 shot beyond the pandemic but should not be taken as a sign it is planning a full-scale entry into the broader vaccine market, Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Nicholas Hyett said.

“That would require significant new research & development investment, and as yet we have no indication that this is forthcoming,” he said.

AstraZeneca has pledged to supply vaccines at cost during the pandemic. The not-for-profit strategy and challenges with the shot fuelled speculation about whether it would want to keep the business in the long term.

While AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine remained a drag on profits in the second quarter, sales of the shot more than tripled to $894m from the first three months of the year, making it one of the company’s best-selling products.

AstraZeneca is due to report third-quarter results on Friday.

Reuters 

Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill boosts shares from casinos to airlines

Drug could reduce hospitalisation and deaths in high-risk patients by 89%, company says
News
1 day ago

BioNTech to break ground on Rwandan mRNA vaccine factory in 2022

BioNTech will initially build a production line with 50-million doses annual capacity, which could be also used for Covid-19 vaccines
Companies
2 weeks ago

Aspen proposes a special economic zone at its Gqeberha site

The pharmaceutical production hub has scope to spawn an ecosystem of suppliers, says Ebrahim Patel
National
2 weeks ago

J&J misses quarterly revenue forecasts as Covid sales disappoint

Company maintains full-year revenue outlook even though it will need to more than triple volumes in the fourth quarter
Companies
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Eskom’s green deal can ‘crowd in’ another R390bn, ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Vivo Energy names TotalEnergies veteran as CEO ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Northam Platinum to acquire up to 33.3% stake in ...
Companies / Mining
4.
US investors Fidelity and Visa catch African ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Raubex eyes bigger footprint in mining sector
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

CureVac pulls Covid-19 vaccine candidate to focus on work with GSK

Companies / Healthcare

AstraZeneca says antibody shot cuts risk of severe Covid by 50%

Companies / Healthcare

Moderna to build vaccine facility in Africa, joining other manufacturers

Companies

Sanofi to pull the plug on mRNA Covid-19 vaccine after rivals’ success

Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.