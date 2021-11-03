Companies / Healthcare Dis-Chem restores interim dividend as headline profit rises 35% Dis-Chem says it has continued to experience changes in its sales and transaction gross margin mix due to altered consumer behaviour during the varying levels of lockdown B L Premium

Dis-Chem has reinstated an interim dividend, after the pharmacy group reported 35% rise in first-half headline profit, underscoring the defensive nature of the sector.

Dis-Chem, which has Clicks as one of its main competitors, said on Wednesday that it continued to take market share in all product categories...