Dis-Chem restores interim dividend as headline profit rises 35%
Dis-Chem says it has continued to experience changes in its sales and transaction gross margin mix due to altered consumer behaviour during the varying levels of lockdown
03 November 2021 - 10:16
Dis-Chem has reinstated an interim dividend, after the pharmacy group reported 35% rise in first-half headline profit, underscoring the defensive nature of the sector.
Dis-Chem, which has Clicks as one of its main competitors, said on Wednesday that it continued to take market share in all product categories...
