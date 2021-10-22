Companies / Healthcare Aspen sells portfolio of six drugs for R1.8bn The group, which is streamlining its SA portfolio, will use the proceeds to address its net debt pile of some R16bn B L Premium

SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer, Aspen Pharmacare, has agreed to sell six prescription drugs to Swiss group Acino for R1.8bn, part of its strategy to refine its portfolio and reduce debt.

The medicines are used for the treatment of gastroenterology, erectile dysfunction and cardiovascular diseases, and generated R512m in revenue in Aspen’s 2021 year — about 1.3% of the group's...